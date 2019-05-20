Columbia Air Assist At Mariposa Fire

Sonora, CA — Columbia air resources are back after lending brief neighborly assistance at a rangeland vegetation fire in Mariposa County.

According to CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa Unit officials, good progress is being made on an estimated 15-acre blaze located in

Catheys Valley off Old Highway Road near Cornetts entrance road. No structures are threatened, It is not known when exactly the fire ignited although the call came in the three o’clock hour.

The cause is still under investigation and the possibility exists that lightning might have been a factor.

