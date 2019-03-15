Murphys Irish Day And More Weekend Events

Murphys Irish Day Parade Enlarge

Tonight, Friday March 15, MotherLode Storytelling Guild and Tuolumne County Arts presents For Adult Ears Only at the Historic Sonora Inn Hotel, in the Rose Room at 7 PM. The stories are not blatantly profane or over-the-top, and are considered safe for those 13 years and over but the subjects can be quite emotional at times. The evening will include a full buffet of traditional indigenous food, that will be served in the breakfast bar area. Details were provided in Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” with B.Z. Smith here.

The 30th annual TuCARE Dinner and Auction will take place Saturday March 16th at the Sonora Elks Lodge. TuCare Executive Director Melinda Fleming was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” The doors will open at 5 PM, dinner from the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club, will be served at 6:30 PM more event details are here.

In Murphys, before the Irish Day Parade Saturday, enjoy a Pancake Breakfast at the First Congregational Church. Main Street in Murphys will be closed to traffic for the parade at 10 AM. There will be craft and food vendors, all-day music and entertainment, kids activities, and, of course, all the local shops, restaurants and wineries in downtown Murphys will be open. Park out at the beautiful grounds of Ironstone Vineyards and take advantage of our free shuttle to the event location on Main Street.

In San Andreas don’t miss the Captain Encouragement Book Tour.

Saturday evening is the 6th Annual Badges and Hoops at Summerville High School.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre is presenting ‘Under the Big Top’ this weekend. Kyla Hatler directs a 50 person cast which includes performers from age 7 to adult. Details are here. East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theatre continues performances of A Chorus Line and Route 66 opens at SRT’s Fallon House.

On Sunday the Sonora Emblem Club #124 is hosting their annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner. Meal is Corned Beef and Cabbage, with red potatoes, carrots, bread, dessert, and Coffee. The doors open at 4:30 pm, and dinner is served at 6:00 pm, ticket information is int the event listing here.

