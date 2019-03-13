Annual TuCARE Dinner This Saturday

Packed Room For Annual TuCare Dinner Enlarge

The 30th annual TuCARE Dinner and Auction will take place Saturday March 16th at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

TuCare Executive Director Melinda Fleming was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The special guest speaker will be Shaun Crook, Vice President of the California Farm Bureau and resident of Tuolumne County.

The doors will open for social time at 5 PM. Dinner from the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club, will be served at 6:30 PM.

TuCare stands for Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment, Inc. It was established to enlighten and advise the public on conservation and the wise use of our natural resources.

TuCare is involved in issues related to public and private lands usage which TuCARE feels is essential for a vital and functioning local and state economy.

A non-profit organization, all of the TuCare programs come from donations, memberships and grants.

Proceeds from the event will benefit TuCare’s programs including “Tours For Kids”. Those are educational programs for school children, which at times, includes hands-on field trips.

Contact TuCARE at 209-586-7816 for information or email tucare@mlode.com

The “Newsmaker of the Day” can be heard each weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM-1450 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.