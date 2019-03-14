For Adult Ears Only Returns Tonight and Friday

Columbia College Dogwood Theatre Enlarge

The MotherLode Storytelling Guild and Tuolumne County Arts presents the return of For Adult Ears Only, which will be two evenings of stories for adults .

B.Z. Smith, who is helping to host both events, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Before there is any misconception of what these events are all about, the stories are not blatantly profane or over-the-top. In fact, the stories are considered safe for those 13 years and over. The subjects however, can be quite emotional at times.

This year’s theme is “Native American Stories”. Special guest Dovie Thomason is the featured storyteller.

As a narrative voice and teller of traditional stories from her Lakota and Kiowa Apache relations, Dovie has been featured in documentaries about Native People and storytelling for the BBC, NPR, and PBS.

According to Smith, “When she adds stories from her own life and her people’s experience, the result is a contemporary vision of the rich cultures of the First Nations of North America told with elegance, wit and passion. She is a favorite voice at major storytelling festivals throughout North America and abroad.”

As a member of the National Storytelling Network, Thomason is an honoree in NSN’s Circle of Excellence, receiving their prestigious Oracle Award in 2007.

Tonight’s event is free of charge and will take place at Columbia College inside of the Dogwood Forum beginning at 6:30 PM. Parking is $2.

Friday’s evening is both a benefit and fundraiser. The storytelling event will be held at the Historic Sonora Inn Hotel, in the Rose Room (Conference Room) beginning at 7 PM. The evening will include a full buffet of traditional indigenous food, that will be served in the breakfast bar area.

Smith believes that live storytelling is a very personal and individual connection that a storytelling artist makes with his or her audience.

This is a benefit for community-based family literacy projects in the Sierra foothills.

For tickets and more information, log on to mytuolumnecountyarts.org

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.