Presidential Candidate Backs Governor’s Death Penalty Moratorium

Kamala Harris Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris supports Governor Gavin Newsom’s death penalty moratorium and wants to take it one step further.

Harris speaking on National Public Radio yesterday says there should be a federal moratorium on executions. Her voicing of this stance came a day after Newsom signed an executive order placing a moratorium on executions, which in turn granted reprieves to 737 death row inmates, as reported here.

When asked whether there should be “a federal equivalent” to Newsom’s order. Harris replied, “Yes, I think that there should be.” She says it is an issue she has addressed before and has always voiced her opposition to the death penalty.

Written by Tracey Petersen.