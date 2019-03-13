Newsom To Halt Death Penalty Executions

Governor Gavin Newsom Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — President Donald Trump is speaking out against Governor Gavin Newsom’s planned Executive Order to halt the state’s death penalty executions.

Newsom has scheduled a press conference for 10 o’clock this morning to discuss his planned Executive Order. President Trump went on Twitter this morning, writing, “Defying voters, the Governor of California will halt all death penalty executions of 737 stone cold killers. Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I!”

The Associated Press reports that Newsom will argue today that the system is broken, and that innocent people have sometimes been wrongly convicted and put to death.

