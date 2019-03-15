New Calaveras Chief Exec Hiring Nearing Completion

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The search for Calaveras County’s next chief administrative officer (CAO) appears to be drawing to a close.

According to county officials, following a seven-hour closed to the public interview session last week, during which the supervisors interviewed an undisclosed number of finalists, a unanimous board vote authorized the county’s director of Human Resources to extend an employment offer to one candidate.

District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills made the motion, which District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway seconded. According to the closed session summary, the appointment is subject to completion of the background check. Once the appointment is accepted and check completed, staff will disclose the name and bring a resolution forward memorializing the hiring.

As reported here, former CAO Tim Lutz tendered his resignation late last November after spending over two years in the post. Retired San Joaquin County CAO Manuel Lopez, in his second stint as Calaveras County’s interim CAO, continues to fill the position until the permanent replacement is on board and transitioned into the role.