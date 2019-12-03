Law Benefitting Hit-and-Run DUI Drivers Targeted

Sacramento, CA – A bi-partisan bill that could fix a state law that currently benefit DUI drivers who flee the scene of a crash, will be heard in the Assembly Public Safety committee on Tuesday, March 19th.

Under current California law, the maximum punishment for a hit-and-run collision causing permanent, serious injuries or death is four years behind bars. State law enforcement agencies say hit-and-run drivers often leave the scene, allowing them to sober up and avoid felony DUI charges and possibly a longer sentence if convicted of wrong doing.

AB 582 will increase penalties for these types of crashes and bring them in line with penalties for vehicular manslaughter sentences indicated below:

4-6 years for accidents resulting in great bodily injury

6-8 years for accidents resulting in death.

Dubbed “Gavin’s Law,” the new bill has been named after Gavin Gladding a beloved Central Valley vice principal. Gladding was killed in a hit-and-run accident last year. The driver who was believed to have been drinking shortly before at the crash was not arrested until weeks later. With no way to prove they were intoxicated the driver will only serve 18 months behind bars.

