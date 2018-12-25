A Gift In The Form Of The Tap

San Andreas, CA — Some Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) water and sewer customers will get the gift of saving on their water bills if they qualify.

The Calaveras County Board of Directors approved a Customer Assistance Program this month. It allows for 200 water and 200 sewer customers to get financial credits. All customers have to do is meet some financial qualification and submit their application starting Wednesday, January 2. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers will need to turn in a completed, signed application, along with a recent PG&E bill and also show that their incomes are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline, click here. If they are enrolled in the PG&E CARE Program, which fits the criteria, no other proof is needed.

Renters will need to provide the district with a copy of their current rental agreement: or the legal deeded owner of the property must sign a CAP authorization form, which the district will make available on Jan. 2nd.

If approved for the program, the district provides this breakdown of the credits:

Water only customers: $20 per bimonthly billing period

Sewer only customers: $30 per bimonthly billing period

Water & sewer customers: $50 per bimonthly billing period

Customers will have to reapply annually to stay on the program. Further information can be obtained by emailing CCWD Customer Service at customerservice@ccwd.org or calling (209) 754-3543.

Written by Tracey Petersen.