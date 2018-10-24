Second Power Outage In Tuolumne County This Morning

Crystal Falls power outage Enlarge

Crystal Falls, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Crystal Falls area.

There are 171 customers impacted along Crystal Falls, Feather River, Russian River, Wasatch Mountain and Crystal Lake drives. The company reports that crews are on their way to the scene of the outage to investigate and determine a cause. A repair time of 11:45 a.m. has been posted by the company.

As reported this morning here, a fire in the area of Yosemite and Woodham Carne roads may be to blame for another outage affecting another 181 PG&E customers near the fire area. The repair time for that outage is in the 11 o’clock hour as well.

Written by Tracey Petersen.