Update: Vegetation Fire In Sonora Contained

Update at 7:40 a.m.: The fire started in some brush near the intersection of Yosemite and Woodham Carne roads. CAL Fire reports it has been contained at a small 20 x 20 foot size. No structures were threatened. However, there is a power outage in the area impacting 181 PG&E customers. The utility relays that crews on scene assessing the situation. The company has posted a repair time 11 a.m. There are report of power pole on fire in the area.

Original post at 7:15 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Fire resources are battling a vegetation fire in Sonora.

The fire broke out in some brush near the intersection of Yosemite and Woodham Carne roads. CAL Fire reports the flames are close to the roadway and have called in additional ground resources. There is no word on the fire’s size or the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. There are also reports of a power outage in the area as flames have been spotted near a power pole in the area. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the news center.

