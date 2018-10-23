Reported Armed Robbery In Mokelumne Hill Leads To Lockdown

Jackson, CA – Folks in the Jackson-Martell area should expect heavy police activity, including a helicopter in the air; all relating to a reported armed robbery in Mokelumne Hill this morning.

Clarke Broadcasting is following the incident and can confirm with law enforcement officials that a CHP helicopter is looking for a suspect who reportedly fled on foot following a vehicle chase from the alleged robbery scene. According to the CHP, following a 911 call around 9:35 this morning and the issuing of a “be on the lookout” bulletin, officers gave chase to a vehicle matching the description, which they stopped on Highway 88 outside Martell, also detaining subjects.

At this point the surrounding area where the vehicle was stopped is on lockdown. Nearby businesses have reported that they have been told to stay inside and not let anybody in or out. We will provide more information as it comes into the news center.