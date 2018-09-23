Progress On The Oak Fire

Oak Fire from the air Enlarge

Ahwahnee, CA — Air and ground resources are getting a handle on the Oak Fire burning in Ahwahnee in eastern Madera County.

The blaze is 375 acers and 10 percent contained. This morning Columbia aircraft assisted in battling the fire, but were released around noon. As reported here yesterday, the flames broke out along Lonesome Oak Lane and Bissett Station Road just before 4 p.m. Residents have been forced out of their homes in that area. A shelter has been set up in Oakhurst for displaced residents.

