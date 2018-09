Ahwahnee, CA — The CAL Fire Mariposa-Merced Unit is battling a 150 acre fire in the town of Ahwahnee. The Fire is reported to be in the area of Lonesome Oak Lane, Road 628 and Road 620. Some structures are threatened and evacuations are underway. Air and ground resources are battling the blaze. It is being referred to as the Oak Fire.

Written by BJ Hansen.

