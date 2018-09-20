September Weekend Events

Many events, and several featuring animals, will be held this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Tuolumne County Museum in Sonora will be open for tours and other activities as part of National Museum Day, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution. The theme for their open house on Saturday, Sept. 22 is Law and Order: Then and Now. Also scheduled is a geocaching event for kids and adults to local historical sites in the county, plus there will be a surplus book sale and a display of police dogs and sheriff’s office devices include a Bearcat armored vehicle and drones. Details about the museum are here.

In recognition of National Falls Prevention Day, the Mark Twain Health Care District is kicking-off a new program – Stay Vertical Calaveras on Saturday, from 10 am – 12 noon at the Murphys Senior Center. The event will highlight the multiple opportunities throughout Calaveras County to join a free exercise class. Details are here.

At the Senior Center in Sonora enjoy a breakfast that includes bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit, orange juice and coffee. The meal benefits Senior Center nutrition programs, more details are here.

The UCCE Calaveras Master Gardeners will host an open garden and fall plant sale this Saturday. Over the summer their assortment of tomatoes from Heirlooms to Hybrids has grown and they will be discussing and tasting of all the varieties. The plant sale will go until noon, details are here.

In the town of Tuolumne, at Tuolumne Memorial Park Cosmo’s K-9 Fashion Show and Costume Party. The event will raise funds for service dog training with a fashion show featuring adoptable dogs from the Friends of Animal Control (FOAC), a hot dog lunch, craft fair, silent auction and raffle and a K-9 Costume Contest with the categories: scariest costume, cutest costume, most creative costume, and best couple costume. For entry fees and more details visit the event listing.

In the Humane Society of Tuolumne County Conference Room the “Pour for the Paws” will feature wine, food and a wine-themed silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the shelter animals, details are here.

The Sonora Farmers Market is still going strong till mid October. The market opens at 7:30am and closes at 11:30am on Saturdays in the parking lot at Stewart and Theall streets.

The All Saints & St. Joseph’s Church is hosting a Classy Country Festival & Gourmet Dinner. The dinner features stuffed pork loin dinner with salad, potatoes, grilled veggies, dessert and drinks. There will also be a silent auction, live music, games and entertainment for the kids, as detailed here.

Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Mari Shine is being performed by the Murphys Creek Theater. Sierra Reperatory Theater is performing Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Both plays will continue through September 30.

Jamestown’s Music In The Park Series will have its next to last show. View their line-up in the event listing here.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar.