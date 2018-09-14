Update: Crash Highway 12 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 6:45 p.n.: Tow crews have removed the deer carcass and wreckage debris on Highway 12. The CHP reports that traffic is moving freely again.

Update at 6:15 p.m.: The CHP remains on the scene directing one-way traffic control as emergency crews are dealing with the injured. There is no word on injuries.

Original post at 5:55 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle versus deer crash on High 12, just west of the Highway 49, turn off in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that a vehicle was speeding at about 100 mph when it went off the roadway into a ditch. Debris in the roadway from the collision initially shut down the highway, but officers are now directing one-way traffic control with traffic getting backed up due to the Friday evening commute. An air ambulance was called to the scene as one person was found laying in the roadway, according to the CHP, while another individual was able to get out of the car albeit bloodied. We will bring you updates as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen.