Update: Vegetation Fire In Soulsbyville, Forward Rate Stopped

Update at 4 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the flame’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at a quarter acre and no strcucters are threatened . She adds that crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next several hours. What sparked the blaze is under investigation. Additional details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Soulsbyville, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports the flames are behind a home in the 20500 block of Kings Court near Soulsbville Road off Highway 108 in Soulsbyville. They also relay that all residents able to get out of the home unharmed. The fire is a half acre in size and the flames are moving at a slow rate of spread. We will bring you more detials as soon as they come into the news room.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

