Sonora Man Arrested For Arson

Stanley Jesse Wooden Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Last night a man was arrested in connection to a fire that was started below the Intake Grill on September 6.

It is the former Hot Shotz bar at 123 South Washington Street. Firefighters responded that morning at 11:40 to a report of smoke coming from the building. Flames were found burning under the structure near the Woods Creek Bridge. The city has faced challenges with homeless residents gathering in that area. Click here to read an earlier story.

The Sonora PD reports that Stanley Jesse Wooden of Sonora was arrested yesterday at around 8pm for Arson. No additional information has immediately been released, and the PD notes that an investigation is ongoing. Wooden was booked into Tuolumne County Jail for “arson of an inhabited building.” His bail has been set at $75,000. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen.