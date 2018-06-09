Quantcast
Fire Alert
Suspicious Fire Ignites At Sonora’s Intake Bar & Grill

Sonora Fire Department
Sonora Fire Department Photo Icon Enlarge
09/06/2018 12:05 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Multiple responding units just extinguished a commercial structure fire in downtown Sonora that was reported shortly before the noon hour.

It was reported around 11:45 a.m. at the Intake Bar & Grill, located at 123 South Washington Street. The establishment was formerly known as Hot Shotz. Avoid the area if you can right now due to responders’ activity near the business, which includes looking for any extension of the fire into the building.

Although the cause has not yet been reported by officials, there seems to be a possibility that it could have been set intentionally under the business. We will provide more details as they become available.

