Marc Klaas Will Be At Missing Persons’ Awareness Day

Sandy Lee is inviting the public to the third annual Tuolumne County Missing Persons’ Awareness Day this Sunday, from Noon through 3 PM at the Fallon Rose Garden in Columbia State Historic Park.

The event is completely free. Families and friends affected by the unsolved disappearance of a loved one are encouraged to attend.

“There are thirty people missing in Tuolumne County since 1980”, said Lee.

Lee’s 36 year old son is among those who are considered to be missing.

The special guest speaker this year is Marc Klaas. During the 1990’s, Klaas’s daughter Polly was abducted in Petaluma, California and later found murdered.

Several service organizations will be present, with many of them showcasing new technology and measures that people should take today, in order to help tomorrow, if a family member should go missing.

Everyone is invited to bring their own picnics and drinks.

Lee lives in Sonora, California with her husband of 39 years.

For more information, call Lee at 209-743-5223 or email amothersquest@gmail.com

