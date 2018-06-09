Update: Crash Involving Baby In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo Enlarge

Update at 3 p.m.: San Andreas Unit CHP Spokesperson Toby Butzler reports traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on crash below.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two vehicle crash in Calaveras County where a baby was in one of the automobiles.

The collision is at the Pool Station Road and Highway 49 intersection in San Andreas. The CHP reports that a Nissan Rogue and a Volkswagen sedan collided and blocked the intersection for about 15 minutes. San Andreas Unit CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler reports that one person was flown from Mark Twain Medical Center to a Modesto hospital with moderate to major injuries, but it was not the baby. He did not know information on any other injuries.

Written by Tracey Petersen.