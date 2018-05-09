Donnell Fire Containment Holds: Thunderstorms Remain A Threat

Boulder on Clark For Road Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch in the vicinity of the Donnell Fire yesterday, and the Burned Area Response Team (BAER) is out today assessing whether there was any resource damage.

There have been no immediate reports of notable impacts. Fire, in conjunction with rainfall, has the potential to create mud and rock slides. All fire personnel were notified of the incoming storm yesterday afternoon, and efforts were also made to notify any members of the nearby public. The BAER team has also been busy over the past week studying the burn severity of the soils to determine what types of safety measures are needed ahead of the winter. A chance of rain continues today and tomorrow.

The Donnell Fire remains 36,349 acres and there is 85-percent containment. 164 firefighters remain assigned to the incident. There are four hand crews

