84-Percent Containment Reached On Donnell Fire

Sonora, CA — The incident command structure will transfer back to a local Stanislaus National Forest team today as resources continue to be released from the 36,349 acre Donnell Fire.

Yesterday the containment was estimated to be 65-percent, but this morning officials increased it to 84-percent, indicating that the level of concern continues to drop. There are 444 firefighters currently assigned, but the number will fall throughout the weekend. The Stanislaus National Forest team is currently shadowing the outgoing larger Southern California Interagency Incident Management Team One.

The fire ignited on August 1st and destroyed 54 major structures, such as cabins and residences, and 81 additional outbuildings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

