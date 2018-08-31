Cautionary Tips For Those Spending Holiday Weekend On The Forest

Sonora, CA — Over Labor Day weekend, Stanislaus National Forest rangers are asking recreaters to keep in mind that increased fire danger conditions remain and that some areas remain closed due to the Donnell Fire.
This includes parts of Calaveras and Summit ranger districts. While Highway 108 is open to thru-traffic only, motorists should refrain from stopping between Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and Sonora Pass, where all trailheads and camping areas remain closed. The fire is actively burning in the eastern and northeastern sections toward the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Although Carson-Iceberg Wilderness is closed, visitors with a wilderness permit may hike and camp into the Emigrant Wilderness from around Kennedy Meadows. The Pacific Crest Trail remains closed between Sonora Pass and Ebbetts Pass.
Forest officials are urging safety and preparedness in wildland areas and to be prepared for the presence of smoke. “Know Before You Go,” especially around the fire areas how to react in the event of finding yourself in close proximity to a wildfire. Too, due to tree mortality, recreaters should be especially aware of bug-killed and dying trees.
While driving on the forest areas that are open where fire equipment and firefighters are present, please use extra caution. Forest Orders STF-16-2018-02 and STF-16-2018-03 prohibit campfires, cook stoves and smoking outside developed campgrounds, except in the developed recreation sites in moderate and high fire hazard areas.
They also share the following details relating to camping:
· Campfire restrictions are in place; check at Visitor Centers for more information.
· If campfires are allowed, obtain a campfire permit
· Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within 5 feet of campfire or grill
· Have a responsible person in attendance at all times
· Ensure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving
· When barbecuing, never leave the grill unattended
· Children near open flame should always be supervised by a responsible adult
The following trailheads, campgrounds and OHV areas across all ranger districts are listed below along with whether each is open or with restricted access…
Calaveras Ranger District
Open Campgrounds
Bloomfield 1 and 2, Hermit Valley, Pacific Valley, Mosquito Lakes, Silvertip, Lake Alpine, Pine Marten, Silver Valley, Backpackers, Utica Reservoir including Sandy Flat and Rocky Point, Union Reservoir including East and West, Spicer and Spicer Group Camp, Lodgepole and Lodgepole group camp and Stanislaus campground.
Open Lakes
All lakes, including Lake Alpine, are open for boats except for Spicer Lake.
Trails
The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Highway 108 and Highway 4. The PCT is open south of Highway 108.
All other trails are open, but there is limited access to the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness as one side of trail in the wilderness area may be closed.
Hunters, please be aware that portions of D5 and D6 deer hunting zones are within the fire closure area (link again) and are NOT open at this time.
Open OHV areas are Interface, Black Springs, Cabbage Patch and Rattlesnake (none are closed).
Groveland Ranger District
Open Campgrounds
The Pines Campground (fee)
Lost Claim Campground (fee)
Sweetwater Campground(fee)
Diamond O Campground (fee)
Cherry Valley Campground (fee)
Lumsden Campground (no fee)
South Fork Campground (no fee)
Spinning Wheel dispersed camping area (no fee/no services)
Joe Walt Run dispersed camping area (no fee/no services)
Cherry Borrow dispersed camping area (no fee/no services)
Closed Campgrounds
Anderson Valley dispersed camping area (Ferguson Fire)
Montgomery Gulch dispersed camping area (Ferguson Fire)
Open day use areas
Rainbow Pool
Middle Fork
Upper Carlon
Lower Carlon
Merals Pool
Date Flat
Open OHV area — Jawbone Pass (none are closed).
Open Trail Heads
Indian Creek — Note possible trees down on trail; rock crossing at bottom of canyon washed out
Hanby Trail — Possible trees down on trail
Tuolumne River Canyon Trail — Possible trees down on trail
Preston Falls
Andresen Trail — Possible trees down on trail
Carlon Falls
Diana Pool
Lake Eleanor — Possible trees down on trail.
Kibbie Ridge Trail — Possible trees down on trail.
Little Golden Forest
Closed Trail Heads: Shingle Springs
Mi-Wok Ranger District
Open Campgrounds
Crandall/Deer Creek
Fraser Flat
Hull Creek
Sandbar Flat
River Ranch
(None are closed)
Open Day Use Areas
Fraser Flat Fishing Pier Day Use
Lyons Reservoir Day Use
North Fork Day Use
(None are closed)
OHV areas open: Crandall, Hunter Creek (none are closed)
Summit Ranger District
Open Campgrounds
Pinecrest
Meadowview
Pioneer Group 1, 2 and 3
Herring Reservoir
Herring Creek
Cascade Creek
Beardsley Dam
TeleLi puLaya
Mill Creek
Baker
Deadman
Pine Valley Horse Camp
Kerrick Horse Camp
Open Day Use Areas
Pinecrest
North Fork
Riverside
China Flat
Closed Day Use Areas
Beardsley Day Use Area
Bennet Juniper
Douglas Flat
Cottonwood
Open OHV Areas
Herring Reservoir Area
Closed OHV Areas
Niagara Rim OHV Area
Open Trailheads
Pinecrest National Recreation Trail
Bell Meadow
Crabtree
Gianelli
Coyote Meadows
Pine Valley
Box Springs
Bourland Meadows
Waterhouse
Kennedy Meadows TH (for Emigrant Wilderness traffic)
Sonora Pass TH (southbound Pacific Coast Trail traffic),
Closed Trailheads
Arnot Creek
Clark Fork
County Line
Disaster Creek
Donnell Vista
Seven Pines
Saint Mary’s Pass
Wheats Meadow
Column of the Giants
All Emigrant Wilderness trails are open