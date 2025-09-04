First Weekend of September Events

Smoky skies in Sonora due to the TCU September Lightning Complex fires—taken by BJ Hansen View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend and a few impacted by the local fires.

First, the Fall for 4-H dinner event has been postponed due to the fairgrounds being used as a large animal evacuation center. Susan Moore details the Saturday event will be reschedule at a later date.

Murphys Pride in the Park chose to cancel the event due to the fire and smoke situation according to CalPride Sierras Executive Directory Morgan Rain.

Organizers of events at Murphys Community Park state they are keeping an eye on the fire situation. Friday the Blowbacks are scheduled to play for the First Friday Concert from 5:30-8:30 PM. Currently, there is a wait-and-see approach with the downgraded evacuation areas today there is hope for a return to normal for the area. There is also the Farmers Market at the park Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM if all goes well with the fire situation.

Angels Camp Farmers’ Market has also been contacted regarding their event held on Fridays at Utica Park from 4:30 to 7:30 PM.

Friday is Movie Night hosted by the Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District. This Friday at 8 PM they will present the Disney film “The Queen of Katwe” about 10-year-old Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) and her family who live in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local Sonora Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings. Tuolumne County Transit offers a free Saturday bus route between Columbia and downtown Sonora, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 11 as detailed here.

This Saturday is the September Open Garden Day from 10 AM to 1 PM at their Cassina area location. This month’s program will be “Preserving Your Garden Harvest with the Master Food Preservers.”

The Twain Harte Concert in the Pines 2025 at Eproson Park this Saturday from 6 to 8 PM will feature Gotcha Covered with rock and pop music.

The Sonora Elks Lodge will be hosting the Sonora Union High School All 60’s Reunion on Saturday from 5 to 10 PM.

Sunday Events

The 15th Annual Parish Festival and Gold Rush Raffle will be held at Noon on Sunday in Angels Camp with music by the Rusty Rockers band. Several varieties of food will be on sale with several varieties of wine and cheese tasting complimentary. Enjoy wine in the air-conditioned hall or sit out under the many umbrellas and tables.

The American Legion Breakfast will be held Sunday from 8 to 11 am at the Tuolumne Country Veterans Hall in Sonora.

In Tuolumne at the Memorial Hall on Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm is the Heat Street Showdown. The event will have a chili cook-off, car show, corn hole games, live music from Burn Permit, beer, wine, and a silent auction to raise money for high school scholarships.

Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The restaurant of the month for September is Seven Sisters at Black Oak Casino Resort. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.