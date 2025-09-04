Tuolumne OES Looks To Connect Fire Victims To Resources

Chinese Camp Fire Devastation View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA — The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services is making community members aware that there are resources available for people who have been impacted by the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

OES Assistant Director Dore Bietz states, “Whether you have been evacuated, are still needing assistance, or whether your home has been damaged or destroyed, we want to make sure we are connecting you with the resources that are available.”

Community members directly impacted by the complex fire are encouraged to call the county’s Public Information Line at 209-533-5151 between 8 am – 8 pm.

In addition, for those still in need of emergency shelter, Tuolumne County, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, continues to operate a shelter at the Sonora Senior Center located at 540 Greenley Road. They are able to co-locate household pets. You do not have to stay at the shelter to take advantage of other services provided by Red Cross if you have been displaced. Additional assistance includes clean-up kits, disaster health services, mental health services, etc. The Red Cross can be reached, 24/7, at 1-800-733-2767.

To view an earlier story posted today about the TCU Lightning Complex Fire, click here.