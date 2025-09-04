Bulldozer Overturns While Fighting Complex Fire

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Don Pedro, CA — On Wednesday, while battling the TCU Lightning Complex Fire, a CAL Fire contracted bulldozer overturned.

Preliminary information released by CAL Fire notes that the operator involved was transported to a local medical facility for observation. No other people were involved in the incident. CAL Fire notes that the cause of the accident is still under investigation, and that the safety of firefighters, and the public, remains the agency’s top priority.

Suppression activities continue.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit expresses its gratitude to all of the responding personnel and partner agencies assisting in the firefighting efforts.

No other details about the rollover incident have been released.