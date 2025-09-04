Evacuation Orders Downgraded As 6-5 Fire Burns Nearly 7,000 Acres

Sonora, CA– Some evacuation orders tied to the 6-5 Fire, part of the larger Lightning Complex Fire in Tuolumne County, were downgraded, as announced by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

Areas south of Highway 108 to Sims Road, between Highways 120 and 49, were downgraded from evacuation orders to warnings. Sims Road has reopened between Highways 49 and 120, while road closures on those highways have been pulled back to the Sims Road intersections. All other evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect. Sheriff’s deputies continue to patrol evacuated areas, and officials said reentry decisions will depend on firefighting progress. CAL FIRE reported the fire at about 6,965 acres with zero percent containment.

An evacuation shelter remains open at the Sonora Senior Center, and a large-animal shelter is operating at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds with county animal control staff assisting. A look at the current evacuation map containing current orders and warnings can be found here.