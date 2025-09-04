Crash Involving Powerlines On Parrotts Ferry Road

CHP San Andreas View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash on Parrotts Ferry Road near the intersection of Highway 4 in Calaveras County that is being described as a “vehicle into power lines.”

PG&E has officials responding to investigate the incident and make any needed repairs. An ambulance is also heading to the scene to assist the driver. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity. No additional information is immediately available.