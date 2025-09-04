Many Evacuation Orders Downgraded For Fire Near Vallecito

2-7 Fire evacuation map View Photo

Murphys, CA — The 2-7 Fire northwest of Vallecito in Calaveras County is holding at 598 acres with 20% containment.

The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services reports that many of the nearby property owners are now allowed to return home.

The following areas were downgraded from Mandatory Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Warnings:

-Residences accessed via Vallecito Bypass Road

-Residences accessed via Bowling Green Road

-2870 Highway 4 and all areas south of that location

-634 Six Mile Road and all homes northeast of that address

-Zone CCU-134-A, CCU-134-D, CCU-134-F, and CCU-133-B

Six Mile Road will continue to be closed to through traffic between Highway 4 and 634 Six Mile Road.

Residents in these areas referenced are now permitted to return to their homes; however, they are advised to remain alert and prepared to evacuate again should conditions change. The evacuation shelter will remain open at Bret Harte High School until further notice.

To view a map of the evacuation zones, click here.

For a while, there were concerns about the safety of Ironstone Vineyards. The company stated on social media, “We are beyond grateful to the brave firefighters and dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to protect Ironstone and our surrounding community during the recent wildfires. Your courage, sacrifice, and relentless effort kept our land, venue, and neighbors safe. Because of you, the music will play on, and memories will continue to be made here. You are the true heroes, and we will never forget your commitment.”