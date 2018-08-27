Tips Assist In Locating Alleged Burglar Who Pedaled Away

Sonora, CA — Sheriff’s officials are thanking the community for helping arrest an alleged burglar who made a recent getaway by bicycle.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, tips shared from her office last week, as reported here, included a surveillance image from a theft in Twain Harte that occurred Wednesday at a garage/shop that was being used for storage. After receiving useful information, she reports that deputies located a suspect — and recovered a stash of stolen property and other evidence — from the home of 33-year-old Kenneth Eldred in Mi Wuk Village.

During a parole search of Eldred’s home, Benson shares deputies located stolen items along with drug paraphernalia and items matching those in the surveillance photo; namely a bicycle, backpack and ball cap.

She adds that Eldred resisted arrest but after a brief struggle was taken into custody. Booked into the Tuolumne County Jail, Eldred faces charges for possessing stolen property and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and violating the conditions of his parole. An case investigation continues into the stolen property.