Trump Administration To Increase Costs For Foreign Visitors To Parks Like Yosemite

Highway 120 Tioga Pass Yosemite entrance gate View Photo

Yosemite, CA — President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order that calls for increasing fees paid by foreign visitors at National Parks like Yosemite, and he says it also aims to improve access for US residents visiting the parks.

The Executive Order is entitled, “Making Our National Parks Beautiful Again.”

Without giving specifics on how much, it directs the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, to increase admission costs only for foreign visitors, while also directing the National Park Service to ensure that US residents receive priority access in any permitting or reservation systems.

At an Independence Day rally over the weekend, President Trump announced the decision and stated, “The National Parks will be about America first.”

The Executive Order adds, “The increased fee revenue from foreign tourists will raise hundreds of millions for conservation projects that improve our national parks.”

The administration states that it is common policy at national parks in other parts of the world to charge a higher fee for foreign visitors. The extra money raised would be used to reduce the maintenance backlog and support infrastructure improvements and other efforts.