Last Weekend in July Events

It is the last weekend in July, and there are several events planned for July 26th and 27th, 2025.

First, it is Movie Night in Tuolumne, presented by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District, with the movie “Up” this Friday at 8 PM at the new outdoor theater, next to the small branch library. For all the movies this season view the event listing here.

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau invites you to their annual bar-b-que and auction this Friday at Hurst Ranch in Jamestown. The social hour starts at 6 and the full dinner will be served at 7 there will also be silent and live auctions. For ticket information view the event listing here.

The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Resilience Committee and Love Tuolumne County invite community members to Jamestown Cleanup Day this Saturday from 9 to 11 AM. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, brooms, buckets, and any tools they may have on hand.

On Saturday the Christmas in July Craft Fair will be from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Tuolumne Community Center on Bay Avenue.

There will be a Rummage Sale in Groveland on Saturday at The Little House from 9 AM to 3 PM. Discover treasures, collectibles, and everyday essentials, while supporting Southside Community Connections and their programs for youth, families, and seniors.

Twain Harte Summer Festival is this weekend on Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM. The event will feature local artisan vendors, food, live music, and a car show by the Gearhead Revival Car Club with over 100 cars. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting wine tasting, and of course the Twain Harte Area-CERT will have their beer, margaritas, Lockford Sausages, and merch. Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up the Twain Harte Summer Concert Series this Saturday from 6-8 PM at Eproson Park. The featured band is King Hippo with reggae, ska, funk, and rock influences.

Bear Valley Music Festival continues with many concerts including this Friday with Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony featuring guitarist Lyle Sheffler performing Rodrigo’s lush and evocative Concierto de Aranjuez. Details about the upcoming concerts are here. The 32nd Annual Bear Valley Art Show is open to Sunday, August 3. The Art Show opens one hour prior to each concert and during concert intermissions.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing The Wizard of Oz at various times Wednesday through Sunday at the Fallon House Theater.

Next week on Wednesday, July 30th from 4 until 8 PM, the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce will host a Farm to Fork Dinner in Twain Harte. The dinner will feature selected producers in Tuolumne County and the funds raised will support local food farmers, local food sourcing and strengthen the local supply chain. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, July 30, will feature Rusty Rockers a classic country rock band.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The restaurant of the month for July is Verona 18. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.