Fatal Weekend Crash On HWY 12 in Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA – First responders in Calaveras County were busy over the weekend after a deadly crash on Saturday and a fully engulfed vehicle fire on Sunday.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) responded to both incidents. On Saturday (8/16), a fatal collision happened on Highway 12 in the Burson area. CCF reports that a vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled over multiple times in a field, ejecting an adult woman. First responders gave CPR and advanced life support, and the patient was taken to Mark Twain Hospital, but sadly, she did not survive her injuries. The CHP reports the cause of this crash is under investigation.

Then, on Sunday night (8/17), CCF firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Jenny Lind Road in the Rancho Calaveras area. When first responders arrived on the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, which spread to a small spot fire on the side of the road.

“The driver reported driving the vehicle down the roadway when it caught fire,” according to CCF. “The driver pulled off the roadway, exited the vehicle, and alerted the neighbors to the fire.”

The cause of the fire was undetermined.