Calaveras County Fire Board Seeks To Fill Vacancy

San Andreas, CA – There is now a vacancy on a Calaveras County fire board, and interested individuals have until the end of the month to apply.

Jessica Downs resigned from her position on the San Andreas Fire Protection District Board of Directors on Monday, August 4, 2025, after moving out of the district. The board has begun searching for a replacement and announced a “notice of vacancy” following her resignation. Those interested in serving the remainder of Downs’ four-year term, which ends in December 2026, can apply here:

San Andreas Fire Protection District Office

Located at 37 Church Hill Road, San Andreas, CA 95249

For questions or additional information, call 209-754-4693 or visit their website; click here.

Board officials stated, “This district board has 60 days from the date the board is notified of the vacancy or the effective date of the vacancy, whichever is later, to fill the vacancy by appointment or call a special election.”