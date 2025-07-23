Mariposa County Trap Fire Contained

Trap Fire burning in Mariposa County View Photo

Mariposa County, CA— CAL Fire reports the Trap Fire that was burning in Mariposa County and included evacuations and road closures has been contained.

The fire started on Sunday (7/20) afternoon in the 5600 block of Bear Trap Drive in Mariposa and was spreading moderately, threatening structures and prompting evacuations, as well as road closures. The fire’s size was estimated at 38 acres. On Tuesday (7/22), we reported that the acreage remained stable and containment had reached 60 percent. Today, CAL Fire announced that the fire was 100 percent contained at that acreage.

Incident command reports that fire suppression and repair efforts are underway, and the fire is now in patrol status. They added, “Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.”

Resources remaining on the scene include two engines and hand crews, along with three other crews and aircraft, totaling 43 personnel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We also have an update on the Orange Fire that broke out Tuesday (7/22) afternoon and threatened two structures before its spread was stopped in about an hour. CAL Fire states that improved mapping has determined the blaze to be 13 acres.