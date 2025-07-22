Update: Fire Between Knights Ferry And Oakdale

Vegetation fire in the Knights Ferry area of Stanislaus County -- PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 3:53 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Orange Fire burning in the 13600 block of Orange Blossom Road north of Highway 120 and between Knights Ferry and Oakdale in Stanislaus County is now an estimated four acres in size and continuing to spread at a moderate rate. One structure is threatened, and more resources have been called to the scene. Further fire details are below.

Original post at 3:36 p.m.: Stanislaus County, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire named the Orange Fire on Orange Blossom Road, between Knights Ferry and Oakdale in Stanislaus County.

The flames broke out in the 13600 block of Orange Blossom Road north of Highway 120 just before 3:30 p.m. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, “Firefighters are at the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire with a moderate rate of spread.” There is no information regarding whether any structures are threatened, but additional crews have been called to the scene. We’ll provide an update as soon as new details come into the newsroom.