No More Road Closures Or Evacuation Warnings Near Trap Fire

Mariposa, CA — Life is getting back to normal near the Trap Fire that ignited Sunday afternoon near the 5600 block of Bear Trap Drive in Mariposa.

The fire is holding at 38 acres, and there is 60 percent containment. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the last evacuation warnings and road closures; however, residents are still urged to avoid the areas where firefighters are staged.

CAL Fire reports that there have been two firefighter injuries, but the specifics have not been released. There have been no fatalities. No structures have been damaged. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

104 firefighters are assigned to the incident, 10 engines, four water tenders, and four hand crews.