Vegetation Fire In Mariposa County

By Nic Peterson

Mariposa, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire that has started in the 5600 block of Bear Trap Drive in Mariposa. The fire size is estimated to be between 15 and 20 acres, with structures threatened and burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Evacuation orders are in place for Blue Oak Ridge Road, Gold Creek Road, and West Whitlock from Gold Creek to Highway 49 North. An evacuation warning is in place for French Camp Road. A temporary evacuation point has been established at New Life Christian Church, located at 4089 Cole Road. Additionally, Whitlock Road from Highway 49 to Gold Creek Road, Blue Oak Ridge Road, and Gold Creek Road are closed. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area.

A map of the impacted area can be found here.

