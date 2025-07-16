San Andreas Man Among Victims In Esparto Fireworks Facility Explosion

CAL Fire MMU Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– A man from San Andreas was among seven killed in a deadly explosion at a pyrotechnics facility in Yolo County, prompting state officials to suspend the licenses of two individuals tied to the site as the investigation presses on.

Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, 43, of San Andreas, was one of the victims identified by the Yolo County coroner following the July 1 explosion at a pyrotechnics facility near Esparto. The others killed included residents of San Francisco, Sacramento, San Pablo, and Stockton. The CAL FIRE Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced it has suspended the pyrotechnic licenses of Kenneth Chee of Devastating Pyrotechnics Inc. and Craig Cutright of Blackstar Fireworks.

“While our Arson & Bomb Investigators have completed their evidence collection from the explosion site, the investigation remains very active,” State Fire Marshal Chief Daniel Berlant said. “We continue to remain laser focused on this investigation as the family and the community deserve answers.”

State officials noted that facilities like the one involved are required to follow strict state and federal regulations for fireworks and explosive storage. Violations or failures related to those requirements have not yet been disclosed. CAL FIRE said it will continue to release additional information as it becomes available, provided it does not interfere with the ongoing investigation.