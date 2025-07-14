Two Roadside Fires In Calaveras County On Friday Under Investigation

Roadside fire in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County—CCF photo View Photos

Calaveras County, CA— Two roadside blazes in Calaveras County on Friday (7/11), close to each other and within several hours of each other, are under investigation.

We reported here that the first fire, the Ospital Fire, broke out in some grass around 3:30 p.m. in the 780 block of Ospital Court, off Ospital Road near Southworth Road south of Highway 12 in the Wallace area. Its forward spread was stopped quickly at an estimated quarter acre within minutes of the firefighters’ arrival.

The same fire crews quickly stopped the forward spread of a second roadside blaze that ignited a couple of hours later on Olive Orchard Road in the Rancho Calaveras area, as pictured in the image box. It was contained at an estimated 1/8 of an acre.

Clarke Broadcasting contacted CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore regarding these blazes. While she could not confirm that they were suspicious, she advised that the fires remain under investigation.