Short High-Speed Motorcycle Chase In Jamestown

Suspect arrested after a short chase in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County—TCSO photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA— A short high-speed motorcycle chase last week in Jamestown ended with a crash, and the rider in handcuffs.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputy on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at around 9:47 p.m., attempted to pull over a motorcycle rider for speeding in the area of Well House Drive south of Highway 49/108 in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The photos and video in the image box were taken by the deputy’s body cam, showing the rider, 41-year-old Michael Douglass of Jamestown, instead taking off, and the deputy pursued.

“Douglass committed multiple vehicle code violations, including speeding, unsafe turning, and driving on both sides of the roadway,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. She added, “In the area of Rail Vista Lane, Douglass lost control of the motorcycle and laid it down. He quickly stood up as if to flee on foot, but the deputy exited his patrol vehicle and ordered him to stop.”

Douglass was taken into custody without further incident as backup arrived. He was found to have two outstanding felony warrants related to probation violations for preparing false evidence, which led to a pat-down that uncovered methamphetamine and a glass water pipe with burn marks and white residue, consistent with a “methamphetamine bong,” advised Boujikian.

Further investigation also revealed that the motorcycle was stolen. Douglass was arrested for felony evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, vehicle theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

Of note, Douglass was arrested in January 2018 after being found asleep in a stolen vehicle, as reported here.