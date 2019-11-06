Tuolumne County Approves Contract With New Community Development Director

Sonora, CA — Following the reorganization of the Community Resources Agency, the Tuolumne County Supervisors finalized a five-year contract with the new Community Development Director Quincy Yaley.

She received high praise from the board yesterday and her contract was approved with a 5-0 vote.

She then stated, “Thank you for the opportunity. I’m really looking forward to working with the public, the CDD staff, and the county staff in implementing the board’s priorities. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m confident that with the staff that we have, and their dedication, we’ll get there.”

Yaley was hired by the county in April of 2017 to serve as the Assistant Community Resources Agency Director of Development under the former CRA Director David Gonzalves. As part of her new position, she will oversee housing, code compliance, environmental health, building/safety/planning, and land use/natural resources. Her starting base salary will be $136,366 and her employment agreement runs through September 28, 2024.

