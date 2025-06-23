Clear
Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Parade, Tug-Of-War Winners, Other Highlights

By B.J. Hansen
The Gold Miners Tug-of-War overall winners

Tuolumne, CA — The 76th Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee attracted an enthusiastic crowd to downtown Tuolumne throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It is a celebration of the community’s rich logging and timber industry heritage.

One of the signature events is the tug-of-war competition, and this year’s winner was The Gold Miners. The team’s Anchor is Gary Grazioli, the Knot is Joe Langi, the Point is Scott Sander, and the line is Kenny Wittley, Chris Clements, and Dustin Finley. The team’s Head Coach is Josh Davis, the Line Coach is Troy Barajas, and the Anchor Coach is David Mooney.

In the Junior tug-of-war, the Left Coast Loggers were victorious. The Anchor is Robert Berciaga, the Knot is Logan Slater, the Point is Landon Moss, and the Line is Tanner Goldson, Riley Neves, and Trenton Miller. The Head Coach is Mario Krecjik, the Anchor Coach is Rey Garcia, and the Line Coaches are Louis Millis and Reece Mohler.

This year’s Queen named during Friday night’s coronation, was Bailey Kraus.

The three-day celebration also featured several additional competitions, live music, vendors, and a Saturday morning parade.

The Grand Marshal was Jim Armstrong.

