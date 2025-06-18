Tuolumne County Drug Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man who was selling drugs out of a hotel in Sonora has been sentenced to prison for both narcotics and firearm-related charges.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team began an investigation in March when two people were arrested for possessing cocaine during a traffic stop. Investigators learned that they had purchased the drugs from 39-year-old Gino Corsi, who had been selling out of a room at the Sonora Gold Lodge. The sheriff’s office searched both a Sonora residence where Corsi was staying, as well as the hotel room. Investigators located drugs, multiple firearms, a silencer, and ammunition. Corsi, who had a prior felony conviction, was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reports that Corsi was sentenced this week to 11 years and four months in state prison. He pleaded guilty to the sale of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine for sale, being a felon in possession of ammunition, four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a silencer, and maintaining a place for selling controlled substances.

