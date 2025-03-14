Sonora Pair Handcuffed For Drug Sales, Firearms, and Child Endangerment

Drugs and firearms confiscated by TNT -- TCSO photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man and woman face felony charges of drug sales, firearms, and child endangerment after a search of their residence turned up fentanyl and cocaine that were accessible to children in the home.

The arrests came following a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s investigation into drug sales. Securing a search warrant for the suspect’s residence near Arbona Circle and Dragoon Circle, behind Sonora High School, the Tuolumne Narcotics Team and deputies last Wednesday (3/5) discovered fentanyl, cocaine, fentanyl-laced “M30” pills, drug paraphernalia, over $6,000 cash, and other items indicative of drug sales.

“Many of the drugs were found in areas accessible to two children living in the home,” according to the sheriff’s spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian.

The suspects, 39-year-old Gino Corsi and 36-year-old Jessica Ellenberger, were arrested.

Further investigation resulted in a second search of a hotel room on Stockton Street near Forest Road in Sonora, uncovering over 2,500 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, pressed to resemble legitimate dextroamphetamine, used to treat ADHD. Also found were more cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, additional items related to drug sales, and four guns. Boujikian reports that two were stolen handguns and two were rifles, one of which was short-barreled, along with large-capacity magazines, a suppressor, and ammunition.

Corsi and Ellenberger face felony charges related to drug possession and sales and child endangerment. Boujikian disclosed, “Additional charges related to drug sales and illegal possession of firearms were forwarded to the District Attorney.”