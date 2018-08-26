Mandatory Evacuations Lifted On Donnell Fire

Smokey sunset from Ebbetts Pass Enlarge

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all mandatory evacuation orders in the Donnell Fire.

Forest Fire officials remind the public that the Forest Closure Order is still in effect. The order includes the areas along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds, except Baker and Deadman) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. Travel is allowed in that area, but stopping or deviating from the highway is prohibited. Pulling over to take selfies has been a problem in the area, especially this weekend, as reported here yesterday. The Mill Creek advisory evacuations remain in effect.

Forest Service spokesperson Kimberly Petersen tells Clarke Broadcasting that a separate base camp is being set up today in Bear Valley to supply spike camps along Highway 4. As was detailed here yesterday, more resources had been brought in to man the station. Additionally, as first to report here last night, a helicopter battling the blaze had to make a crash landing last night inside the fire’s perimeter.

The fire’s containment and acreage remain at 35,684 and 62-percent respectively.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

