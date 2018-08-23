No Movement On Donnell Fire Numbers

Donnell Fire crews using a utility task vehicle for hoselay Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest holds steady in both the acreage, which remains 35,288 acres, and the containment that sits at 62-percent.

Forest Service spokesperson Kimberly Petersen updates the fire’s path, “It is still moving in a northeast direction through the drainages in Clark Fork. We do have some movement in the Arnot, Disaster and Boulder creek areas. So, there is still concern about it [the fire] getting to the Pacific Crest Trail.”

Another concern is the weather, according to Petersen. She details, “We have hand spike crews that are working hard on containment lines and there are concerns with wind gusts of up to 20 mph, but crews have been working on sections in the wilderness and also above Baker Station, up in that Douglas Creek area and over by Kennedy Meadows trying to tie in that east section of the fire.”

In the Eagle Creek drainage area crews are continuing mop-up and rehab work on dozer lines in and around Eagle Meadow Road (Forest Road 5N01). As reported here yesterday, an assessment team is evaluating the safety hazards in and around the recreation cabin tracts and commercial property along with Tuolumne County Environmental Health crews doing hazardous material screenings on damaged structures. Petersen relays that once all the hazards are mitigated and the mandatory evacuations are lifted, cabin permit holders will be notified and allowed on the properties.

