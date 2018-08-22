Quantcast
help information
Clear
72.7 ° F
Full Weather

Hefty Delays Coming On Highway 12

Caltrans
Caltrans Photo Icon Enlarge
08/22/2018 4:43 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA — This Friday Caltrans will have one-way traffic controls on Highway 12 that may create traffic waits for 15 minutes at a time.

Paving operations between just east of Double Springs Road by Toyon Middle School and Central Hill Road are the reason. Motorists should be prepared for significant delays from 7:30 a.m. until 1:p.m. and either plan for extra time or, if possible take an alternate route.

For more Caltrans cone zones slated this week, click here. Remember, too, that a stretch of Highway 132 in the La Grange area remains under a hard closure through Saturday morning due to major culvert repairs, as reported here.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.