Hefty Delays Coming On Highway 12

San Andreas, CA — This Friday Caltrans will have one-way traffic controls on Highway 12 that may create traffic waits for 15 minutes at a time.

Paving operations between just east of Double Springs Road by Toyon Middle School and Central Hill Road are the reason. Motorists should be prepared for significant delays from 7:30 a.m. until 1:p.m. and either plan for extra time or, if possible take an alternate route.

For more Caltrans cone zones slated this week, click here. Remember, too, that a stretch of Highway 132 in the La Grange area remains under a hard closure through Saturday morning due to major culvert repairs, as reported here.

