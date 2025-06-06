Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

CA Treasurer Ma To Talk State Finances, Economy, Available Assistance

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CA Treasurer Fiona Ma

CA Treasurer Fiona Ma

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — State of California Treasurer Fiona Ma will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Ma, who oversees the state’s finances and $200 billion investment portfolio, is one of eight elected statewide constitutional officers. She will talk about the state’s budget, economic trends, and assistance that is available through her office for non-profits, agencies, and businesses.

Ma was also previously a member of the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors, served as the leader of the California Assembly, and was a member of the state’s Board of Equalization.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert