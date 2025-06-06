CA Treasurer Ma To Talk State Finances, Economy, Available Assistance

CA Treasurer Fiona Ma View Photo

Sonora, CA — State of California Treasurer Fiona Ma will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Ma, who oversees the state’s finances and $200 billion investment portfolio, is one of eight elected statewide constitutional officers. She will talk about the state’s budget, economic trends, and assistance that is available through her office for non-profits, agencies, and businesses.

Ma was also previously a member of the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors, served as the leader of the California Assembly, and was a member of the state’s Board of Equalization.